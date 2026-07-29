, Murder at the University

Those articles bore witness to Eliade’s fervent support for the Iron Guard, a racist and anti-Semitic far-right Romanian organisation tainted by outright pogroms in which many people had died, and to Romania’s embrace of Hitler’s Germany. Having emigrated to Salazar’s Portugal whilst the war was still raging, Eliade immediately began to downplay that compromising affiliation with ever-increasing vigour, until it had all but vanished. At least until the early 1970s, when a Romanian journalist based in Israel, Theodor Lavi, wrote a ‘j’accuse’ in which he dredged up Eliade’s compromising past. It was an isolated voice at the time, but over the years it was joined by those of other scholars, including Italians. And eventually, after much reluctance, Culianu too.