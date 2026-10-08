A Place in the Sun: Gianluca and Anna’s car accident

Anna resumes drinking, but Gianluca promptly rings her doorbell to ask her to convey to her father that he should stay away from him. The young man realises she is drunk and attempts to persuade her to stop. She responds by telling him that their shared problems stem from having the wrong fathers. The young man, however, refuses to be swayed and remains clear-headed. She then runs off and gets into her car, and he chases after her. Shortly afterwards, they are involved in an accident. Meanwhile, Alberto is getting ready for their dinner together. Lorenza continues to lie to everyone at the Vulcano bar, playing the part of the little saint. Everyone believes her, except Samuel and Micaela, who confront her in front of the customers. Meanwhile, Diego is determined to break up with Ida for good. (a.d.)