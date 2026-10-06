A ring, an ethnic menu and two departures on "Un posto al sole"

In a rather implausible scene, devoid of both pathos and romance, Alberto gives Anna an engagement ring. The girl remains almost impassive. But she says she’s happy. Immediately afterwards, however, when he leaves – for reasons that aren’t clear – she starts drinking again. Meanwhile, Alberto tries in vain to mend fences with Gianluca. Raffaella, in a bid to win Silvia’s favour even more, suggests an ethnic menu at Vuocano. Everyone appreciates the idea – and the person who came up with it. Except Samuel, who is increasingly convinced that his colleague is hiding something. Greta is determined to accept the job in Salerno. Together with Roberto, she decides to tell their daughter, who agrees to move with her mother. Two more fleeting characters who will disappear from the set, only to return in another twenty years.