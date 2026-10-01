A Place in the Sun: returns from London, forbidden kisses and old grudges: there’s no peace at Palazzo Palladini

Marina and Roberto return from London, but their relationship is now more strained than ever. She remains unaware of what drove them apart, while he continues to dwell on his kiss with Greta. Tensions escalate further when Edoardo and Damiano come to blows; fortunately, Raffaele intervenes to separate them, absorbing several punches in the process. Clara, meanwhile, resolves to emerge from her reclusion, confront her challenges, and reassert control over her life. However, as she is on her way to the counselling centre, she runs into Edoardo’s lover in the street. The twins discover they have had the same haircut, and here too, events take a turn straight out of One Thousand and One Nights. But is the story of their father really over? (a.d.)