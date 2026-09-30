A Place in the Sun: Edoardo’s futile attempt to reconcile with Clara

Edoardo repeatedly attempts to speak with Clara, but to no avail, while Damiano once again rebukes him for lingering outside their home. The twins have independently decided to cut their hair in order to no longer resemble each other. Renato is terrified at the thought that Raffaele might never return from Spain. But in the end, it’s just a bad dream. And after a bit of healthy distance, the two brothers-in-law go back to bickering as before and loving each other dearly. And the whole of Palazzo Palladini is happy about this, even the quick-witted Roberto. Only Palladini is missing. (a.d.)