A Place in the Sun: Rosa’s revelation to Edoardo

Rosa reveals to Edoardo that she has told Clara the whole truth, but keeps him at a distance from the girl. Clara now has no one but her sister-in-law to turn to. After all, Rosa had not told her everything from the start precisely to protect her. Greta explains to Mori that it is definitely over between them, and Marina realises this too. At this point, she asks the businessman to give her money back. However, recovering the funds will not be straightforward. Meanwhile, Greta and Roberto are growing ever closer. Ida takes out all her anger and frustration on Diego, and their trip hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, with his heart in Naples, Raffaele is also preparing to leave. (a.d.)