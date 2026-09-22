Gianluca forgives Anna. Sergio and the Baron challenge each other to a duel.

Anna goes to speak to Gianluca and calmly explains the situation to him, asking him not to hold a grudge. He understands and forgives her. Meanwhile, Alberto tries to distract Federico from the news that his brother won’t be going on holiday with them. Rossella and Nunzio return from their holidays, but it seems he hasn’t really taken her departure very well. Meanwhile, her father continues to interfere and make decisions about her future, even deciding what time they must set off in the car. Luca suffers a serious relapse of his illness, which is becoming increasingly severe. Sergio and the Baron challenge each other to a duel over Bice, and she stirs up this feud.