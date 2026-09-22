From Independence to Trump: 250 years of America according to Larry David

There has been little discussion of it. Perhaps this is because Barack Obama – somewhat out of favour in Trump’s America – introduces the series, produced with his wife Michelle. Perhaps also because that sort of satire, and humour, is not particularly suited to the Italian public – whose taste has been spoiled by imitations and watered-down political satire. The lack of viewership is probably down to a lacklustre promotional campaign: Trump detests the Obamas; he isn’t content merely with having defeated them. Italians were discussing the heatwave and the Garlasco case. To make matters worse: the constitution – in the United States and in Italy – continues to exist for the time being, offering its benefits, though it is certainly not considered light reading. Only ‘woke’ Italians believe this, convinced that the ‘maîtres à penser’ go to bed at night reading passages from the Constitution to help them fall asleep. It’s a shame, because the series – created to mark the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence – is quite entertaining. And it makes one dream of a similar attempt here at home. But who would dare?

In the first of the seven episodes, we see the Declaration of Independence freshly drafted, and the Founding Fathers already arguing. For example, over the points that Larry David – who co-wrote the series with Jeff Schaffer, and here plays the role of Robert R. Livingston, the first Clerk of the State of New York – would like to add to the articles already drafted. How long can you continue wishing people a Happy New Year? It is forbidden to jump the queue while waiting. It is forbidden to share a dessert. It is illegal to recount your dreams. Rules of perfect common sense – some might hope – that might well have survived to the present day. However, all of these proposals were ultimately rejected. When the time comes to invent the telephone, they will argue over the ringtone, but that will be the least of it: at the same time, telephone nuisances will emerge. In Europe, there are wars underway in addition to these skirmishes. Larry David is at the front, pretending to be seriously wounded in order to avoid returning to battle. Nothing goes his way, but he is also allergic to even the slightest skirmish – unless he is the one who started it. Now he is on the bus, sitting next to Rosa Parks. The poor woman – who has sat in the seats reserved for white people – moves of her own accord to the back rows, so as not to have to listen to her tedious neighbour. Then it is the turn of political correctness: ‘You can’t say “sharks”. Only sharks can’. He objects to a second presidential term by listing Donald Trump’s misdeeds. No chronology: the Declaration of Independence had already been written when the chests of British tea were thrown into the sea in Boston.