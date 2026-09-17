Rosa foils the fraudster, but Luca sinks into depression

Rosa, with great poise, manages single-handedly to stop the fraudster whilst waiting for Damiano to arrive and arrest him. Luca, however, sinks into depression, realising that it was his illness that led him to fall for the trap. Fortunately, though, this isn’t the first case of an elderly person being scammed at Upas. Giulia recalls her own experience with chat messages, as well as Renato’s. Anna will spend her birthday with her mother, marking the first occasion in years. Her joy, however, contrasts with Alberto’s bitterness as he regrets the situation with Gianluca. He meets him in the building’s courtyard weeks later. Gimmy remains increasingly isolated, and even on holiday he spends his time alone, with no one to spur him on. While his mother attributes his condition to his upbringing, his father is convinced that he suffers from the same illness as his grandmother and aunt.