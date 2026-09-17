A Place in the Sun: Gimmy’s confession and the clash between Alberto and Gianluca

Micaela discovers that Gimmy has not been out with his friends and begins to worry seriously. Samuel, however, takes it upon himself to speak to the boy and is the first to receive a confession from him. He thus discovers that the problem is that Gimmy was beaten up by some peers on Easter Monday. He has been bottling this up for months, reacting in this way as a result. Samuel, however, convinces him that he is strong and that his strength does not depend on his physical build. Renato, however, frightened by the possibility that Gimmy might be suffering from a psychological condition, doesn’t know how to deal with it. Mrs Giulia will be the one to reassure him. Alberto meets Gianluca, who brushes him off, without even getting angry as he ought to. Immediately afterwards, however, once again, as if nothing had happened, he returns to Anna’s arms. (a.d.)