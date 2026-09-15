A Place in the Sun: Roberto’s temptations and Gimmy’s shyness

Luca falls victim to a telephone scam, and falls for it hook, line and sinker. They ask him for money in exchange for Angela’s release, and he’s ready to hand it over. Fortunately, Rosa realises what’s going on and alerts the block. Meanwhile, they call Damiano to arrest the scammer red-handed, but the police officer is slow to arrive. Roberto, predictably – and just as Marina had foreseen – is on the verge of kissing Greta. Fortunately, she stops him and asks him not to see her again – just as Marina had asked him to. Gimmy’s situation is getting increasingly serious; even on holiday, he can’t seem to socialise with his peers. His mum, however, unlike his dad, reacts sharply, forcing him to make friends and telling him off in public – without mincing her words or beating about the bush. (a.d.)