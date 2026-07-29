An anti-Semitic cartoon targeting the Jerusalem correspondent has appeared on Rai. Rossi: “Extremely serious”

A rabid mouse wearing a kippah and with curls, accompanied by the pun: ‘L’escurSIONISTA’. This is the cartoon that appeared today on Radio1’s noticeboard, signed by the groups ‘Global Sumud’ and ‘Libere di lottare’. The poster criticises Giovan Battista Brunori, the Jerusalem correspondent, who has been the target of criticism for several days now for describing the victims of an attack in the West Bank as “Israelis on an excursion” in a report.