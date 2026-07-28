A Place in the Sun: a race against the clock for the prize

Damiano learns from Stella that it is Grillo who wants to frame him, and the two go to Sabbiese’s house to look for the stolen goods. Not finding them, they realise that the inspector must have hidden them at Damiano’s house, as he wants to frame them both. But by now it is too late. Ida seems to be changing her attitude, trying to be kinder to Diego and everyone else. But by now he’s taken with his new colleague, even though she doesn’t feel the same way at all. The excuse of a phone call from her mum brings Anna and Alberto closer together again, and perhaps she’ll return to Naples after all. Gimmy is finding himself in ever greater difficulty, feeling despondent and depressed. After a while, everyone realises this – both Camillo and his parents. Manuela’s concern is that he might have the same bipolar disorder that she and her mum have, as it’s hereditary. And Nico is also starting to get seriously worried.