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For Trump, everything about AI is ‘Super’: it’s not so much about regulating it as it is about rebranding it

The Super Task Force established at the tycoon’s behest is to draw up, within 120 days, a report on the risks and opportunities of ‘superintelligence’ and to define the federal government’s responsibilities, in order to ‘ensure that America remains a world leader’.
by
Redazione
6 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Image of For Trump, everything about AI is ‘Super’: it’s not so much about regulating it as it is about rebranding it

Photo created using ChatGPT

For U.S. President Donald Trump, everything is "super". After renaming artificial intelligence ‘super intelligence’ following a poll on his social media platform Truth – because, in his view, it is not artificial at all – and publishing the seating plan for his meeting with global technology leaders on 29 September, which he dubbed the ‘Super Intelligence Luncheon’, on Sunday he announced the creation of a new federal task force dedicated to the sector: the Super Intelligence Force. Trump had already hinted at this a month ago, comparing it to the Space Force, a branch of the armed forces created during his first term. He has appointed Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence, to head this unit; Clayton effectively becomes the Administration’s head of AI and has not been spared the nickname, having been immediately dubbed the ‘AI tsar’.
The remit of this task force – which also includes Vice-President J. D. Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – will be to draft, within 120 days, a report on the risks and opportunities of ‘superintelligence’ and to define the federal government’s responsibilities, in order to ‘ensure that America remains a world leader’ in the field of artificial intelligence, Trump said.
Also on the ‘super-advert’ board, Truth, the president said that the super-task force would ‘protect the interests’ and ‘improve the lives’ of Americans. Bessent and Wiles, following the controversy over cyber-attacks and the mass resignations at AI companies, convinced the president of the need for greater government intervention and the creation of a federal task force. But Trump, rather than regulation, seems to remain more interested in rebranding the sector: the only bulwark this technology needs, he said, is a "strong and intelligent" president.

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artificial intelligenceDonald TrumpUnited States