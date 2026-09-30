Phenomenal! No, useless! Or rather, champions! The media’s schizophrenic coverage of the Azzurri

Manager Roberto Mancini’s team played as a unit and, for at least fifty minutes (not consecutive), performed very well. The question is: is it all down to the Azzurri, or is this Turkish side simply a modest one that was poorly organised on the pitch?

But then the match went ahead, and a lacklustre side like Belgium made a complete mess of the Azzurri at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Suddenly, Romano – who until the day before had been hailed as ‘the Italian Rodri’ – was being described as a third-rate player; the quality of the squad was deemed too low; the substitutions were wrong; the national team’s future looked bleak; Mancini was called an idiot; and Malagò was labelled a usurper. Three days of insults, of “I told you so”, of editorials that would not even be heard in a sports bar after the third grappa, of “Mancini’s project has already failed”, of “we’ll be relegated to Serie B to play against Israel”, of “multi-ethnic youngsters are all well and good, but let’s not go overboard”, ‘the problem is that we used to play in the streets; today, even some random Swiss player in the Cagliari first team thinks he’s the new Rodri’.