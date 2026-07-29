The Antonelli effect on Formula 1, according to Domenicali

Before the summer break, it is time to take stock following all the criticism received at the start of the season regarding the new rules: “The championship is currently enjoying its peak in terms of viewership, track attendance and fan engagement,” he explained. All the Grands Prix held so far have been sold out, and many events in the second half of the year are already sold out too. A sign which, according to Domenicali, demonstrates the strength of the Formula 1 platform beyond what happens on the track. The head of Formula 1 emphasises that this growth isn’t just down to long-standing fans, but above all to a new generation of supporters. “Our challenge is to help new fans understand what Formula 1 is really about: competition, technology, spectacle and entertainment.” What he would like to see is a straightforward Formula 1 that everyone can understand. He also discussed this with George Lucas, the director of Star Wars, who was at the track in Budapest. “We need to keep things as simple as possible; it is with this in mind that we are reviewing the new regulations and we intend to propose a package to the FIA for discussion by the end of the year.” Thermal engines, but also electric ones, sustainable petrol and, above all, allowing the driver to push to the limit at all times. This year, it hasn’t always been the case. But as Domenicali says, few people notice because F1 is now a spectacle. “Fans love what they see on the track. Most people aren’t interested in understanding clipping or other technical details: they want to see overtaking and battles.” The results show he’s right. “Sponsors continue to increase, the value of the teams is growing steadily, and Formula 1 has become a model followed by the world’s leading sports leagues. At the same time, we continue to receive a huge number of applications from countries and promoters interested in hosting a Grand Prix.” There will be more Sprint races, but the total number of races will not exceed 24, with a Plan B already in place for 2027 should the situation in the Middle East fail to improve. “But then I’d be more concerned as a man than as President of Formula 1.”