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The Antonelli effect on Formula 1, according to Domenicali
The F1 CEO takes stock of the mid-season: sold-out races everywhere, new fans thanks to the Italian driver’s appeal, and a simpler set of rules on the way. If the Gulf dispute isn’t resolved, the season finale could be held at Imola or in Portugal. “We’ll decide by September: Formula 1 is stronger today than any storm”
29 JUL 26
Last updated: 11:56 AM
Translated by AI
Photo: AP, via LaPresse
“Formula 1 has never been in such good shape.” So says Stefano Domenicali at the mid-summer meeting to take stock of the situation. The Formula 1 CEO arrives hoarse, but with clear ideas and an alternative plan to conclude the championship in Europe should the situation in the Gulf not be resolved. “We’ll make a decision by mid-September. We have a few options for finishing the season in Europe. You say it’ll be cold? But the average European temperatures are higher than those in Las Vegas.” Rain, fog and snow don’t worry him. “I remember races we’ve already faced in the past,” he assures us, crossing his fingers. Imola and Portugal are in the running. Domenicali won’t say which is the favourite. His heart has probably already made up its mind. Just think how wonderful it would be to wrap it all up at Imola with Kimi and Ferrari still in the running.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has also won over Domenicali – it could hardly be otherwise: “He’s fresh, spontaneous and is attracting loads of new fans. On the track, he’s proved himself to be extremely strong and, were it not for the two retirements caused by reliability issues, he’d have an even bigger lead in the championship; he’s one of the most exciting talents Formula 1 has welcomed in recent years.” Domenicali is already imagining a divided Monza: alongside the traditional Ferrari red, more and more flags dedicated to Antonelli could appear. “It will be fascinating to see just how big his fanbase becomes. He’s attracting a very young generation to our ecosystem, and that’s a benefit for everyone.” He then adds: “For us Italians, it’s even more important because it’s been many, many years since we’ve had a driver capable of fighting for something truly significant.”
Before the summer break, it is time to take stock following all the criticism received at the start of the season regarding the new rules: “The championship is currently enjoying its peak in terms of viewership, track attendance and fan engagement,” he explained. All the Grands Prix held so far have been sold out, and many events in the second half of the year are already sold out too. A sign which, according to Domenicali, demonstrates the strength of the Formula 1 platform beyond what happens on the track. The head of Formula 1 emphasises that this growth isn’t just down to long-standing fans, but above all to a new generation of supporters. “Our challenge is to help new fans understand what Formula 1 is really about: competition, technology, spectacle and entertainment.” What he would like to see is a straightforward Formula 1 that everyone can understand. He also discussed this with George Lucas, the director of Star Wars, who was at the track in Budapest. “We need to keep things as simple as possible; it is with this in mind that we are reviewing the new regulations and we intend to propose a package to the FIA for discussion by the end of the year.” Thermal engines, but also electric ones, sustainable petrol and, above all, allowing the driver to push to the limit at all times. This year, it hasn’t always been the case. But as Domenicali says, few people notice because F1 is now a spectacle. “Fans love what they see on the track. Most people aren’t interested in understanding clipping or other technical details: they want to see overtaking and battles.” The results show he’s right. “Sponsors continue to increase, the value of the teams is growing steadily, and Formula 1 has become a model followed by the world’s leading sports leagues. At the same time, we continue to receive a huge number of applications from countries and promoters interested in hosting a Grand Prix.” There will be more Sprint races, but the total number of races will not exceed 24, with a Plan B already in place for 2027 should the situation in the Middle East fail to improve. “But then I’d be more concerned as a man than as President of Formula 1.”