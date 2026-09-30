According to the newspaper El Mundo, the Russian secret services are reportedly planning drone attacks against Italy, France and Spain – ‘where there’s food to be had’, as the saying goes. Why us three in particular? Because we have elections coming up – as if the candidates weren’t enough to destabilise us. Setting aside the irony, the report is unsettling: Italy already lacks an up-to-date military defence, whether at sea or on land (not that things were much different in the past: let’s not forget that we lost the last world war); let alone whether we have any anti-drone shields or systems. Moreover, the only individual in Italy known for skillful drone operation is Alberto Angela, renowned for his magnificent aerial shots of Pompeii or Versailles; however, the current issue concerns defense rather than cinematography – if anything, Angela could be entrusted with the video surveillance of our national borders, employing a very long tracking shot covering our entire airspace. In Italy, public debate on self-defence focuses on hypothetical home invasions; when it comes to a potential attack by a foreign army, the only strategy appears to be surrender—symbolised by the white flag, not unlike Giuseppe Conte’s pocket square. Should Russia indeed launch strikes, Italy’s vulnerability is such that some commentators are even suggesting that Kyiv might need to approve a military aid package for Rome. (One wonders, though, whether they too have a ‘Dzuseppe Konte’ who says, ‘No to arms for Italy and to warmongering; let the Italians negotiate with Putin and hand over Veneto and Lombardy to him. We’re for peace – in the sense that we want to be left in peace.’)