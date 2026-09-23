Dear unreliable girl, I shall console your heart, broken by Tajani’s son

One may dress as one prefers; whatever is worn is merely a superfluous detail that one hopes will be shed as soon as possible. What is at issue regarding Minister Tajani is not so much his notion of the kind of woman to marry, but rather his notion of marriage itself, which implies a melancholic form of love – tamed rather than domestic – where only the man chooses and there is no trace of female desire: According to the minister, a woman is passive, either taken or discarded, and this infuriates me, as a man, even more than it does you women, because I too want to be desired, chosen in turn – and in my case, go ahead and judge me by the hem of my trousers; I have the tailor adjust it with every new pair so that it’s always perfect. We can blame patriarchy, but the truth is that Minister Tajani’s view of marriage isn’t all that different from the view that people who consider themselves more progressive have of relationships: that is to say, it’s like a job, an investment, a project. In short, something utterly tedious: as if love were a start-up or, worse still, a savings plan for a pension fund. ‘Ti ho sposato per allegria’, reads the title of a famous play by Natalia Ginzburg; and, after all, I can’t see any other reason to get married, other than precisely for the joy of living as a couple. So go on, marry that ‘serious, reliable girl who’ll be a good mother’ and who ‘guarantees you a stable home’ as if she were an anti-seismic plan; I will opt for the woman who wears her confidence openly, and I sincerely hope that she will also choose me. To the woman who defies expectations, I extend an invitation: should you find yourself disillusioned by the son of Tajani, who abandoned you to marry a woman whose sole virtue is her ability to project domestic stability, know that I will be here to offer you solace.