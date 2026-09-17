Sydney Sweeney shows her breasts and it is a scandal. But wasn’t the problem in the eye of the beholder?

What drives individuals who have long maintained that a woman should be free to dress as she pleases, and that the issue lies in the eyes of the beholder, to label a woman who does so—and even earns money from it—with the degrading term 'slut'? They spend their days assuring us that women’s sport is commendable—would an advertisement for bookmakers really denigrate it? Seriously, would Sweeney, dressed in long trousers, a striped T-shirt and a cap in the centre of the baseball diamond, have lent more dignity to women’s baseball? That advert has as much to do with women’s sport as I have to do with non-alcoholic beer: it plays on the fact that the ‘basic’ bloke is usually horny and bets. A protest against the promotion of gambling, which is far more harmful to Sydney’s health (she’ll only make you lose a few dioptres at most), would have been more justified, but that was not the case. The frustration of those who see that, despite the efforts of recent years, good old ‘boobs’ still pull their weight, is understandable, but the narrative about the resilience of women who succeed in sport in response to an advert aimed at punters? No, please. Just sport, just boobs.