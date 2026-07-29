Tax snobbery: British millionaires who want to pay more tax

Unlike the Italian saying ‘I pay, I demand!’, these English folk say ‘We pretend to pay’, with nonchalance, a touch of vanity and the barely concealed annoyance of having to ask for it in the first place. Not at all like those wealthy individuals who tremble at the mere mention of the word ‘wealth tax’, or who take up residence in some remote, unappealing location on the world map simply because it is a tax haven; one cannot help but wonder whether these individuals are truly wealthy or not – I mean, if one is genuinely wealthy, one has the funds to pay, so why behave like paupers? Instead, these British millionaires turn up, ask ‘how much is it?’, and, humiliated – and vaguely resentful – at the bill being too low (almost an insult to their spending power), they say: ‘What do you take us for? Give us a proper price; we want to pay more!’ Forget patriotism: this is the good old-fashioned snobbery of those who can (and must) afford it; almost a form of fiscal dandyism, a display of tax-related nonchalance. In fact, today the true status symbol of wealth is no longer the luxury car, the servants pouring fine wines into crystal glasses with gold rims, or the villa with a swimming pool and private helipad; rather, it is the tax return that proves you have so much money that you can even afford to pay tax on it – and you are so rich that you remain so even after paying it. The state should not be so haughty, but should accept a tip from these millionaires who proudly assert their purchasing power. In a world where the rich are few and far between, and for the most part boors and hooligans, it is comforting and gives hope to hear that in England there are still as many as one hundred and twenty who possess not only substantial wealth but also the class required to spend it. Let the Left start afresh with the millionaires!