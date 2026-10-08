A psychedelic revival: an antidote to the side effects of chemotherapy. In Science

Although this discovery has nothing to do with the psychedelic properties of psilocybin – and therefore with the hallucinatory effects experienced when taking hallucinogenic mushrooms – it nevertheless speaks to the rehabilitation that psychoactive substances have been undergoing for the past twenty years or so. That is, what is generally referred to as the ‘psychedelic renaissance’. It is no coincidence that, in Australia, since 2023, specifically authorised psychiatrists have been able to prescribe psilocybin to people diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression. But what happens to the brain when psilocybin is taken? This was the question posed in 2012 by a group of researchers led by Carhart-Harris, a professor at Imperial College London. In this study, the researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging to observe how the brain responded to psilocybin. The results showed that levels of brain activation decreased significantly, even though it had previously been commonly assumed that psychedelic substances worked by increasing neural activity.