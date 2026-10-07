Rome, the ringleader
The minicar rampage by a group of teenagers: actor Daniele Iacopini is in a serious condition
The actor is in intensive care at San Camillo Hospital after being hit by a minicar whilst riding a scooter. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident as attempted murder and is searching for two possible minors; a similar attack that took place the previous evening in the same area is also being examined.
7 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Young lads in minicars drive past and kick or shove at pedestrians or scooter riders through their windows. The latest victim is Suburra actor Davide Iacopini, who has been in intensive care at San Camillo Hospital in Rome for the past two days, in a serious condition, after being attacked in Monteverde Vecchio whilst riding a scooter.
According to reports emerging over the last few hours, the man was allegedly approached by a minicar with two people on board. One of them is said to have kicked the actor, causing him to crash into a parked car and sustaining a severe head injury. Emergency services found him lying on the ground, unconscious.
According to a witness, there were two young boys in the minicar, who may have been under-18s. After the attack, they reportedly returned to retrieve a shoe they had lost whilst fleeing. The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into attempted murder. Detectives are examining CCTV footage to identify the two youths and establish the sequence of events.
Investigators are also looking into a possible link with a similar incident that took place the previous evening in the same area: a woman reportedly claimed to have been struck on the head by someone in a minicar.