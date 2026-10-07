The minicar rampage by a group of teenagers: actor Daniele Iacopini is in a serious condition

Young lads in minicars drive past and kick or shove at pedestrians or scooter riders through their windows. The latest victim is Suburra actor Davide Iacopini, who has been in intensive care at San Camillo Hospital in Rome for the past two days, in a serious condition, after being attacked in Monteverde Vecchio whilst riding a scooter.

According to reports emerging over the last few hours, the man was allegedly approached by a minicar with two people on board. One of them is said to have kicked the actor, causing him to crash into a parked car and sustaining a severe head injury. Emergency services found him lying on the ground, unconscious.

According to a witness, there were two young boys in the minicar, who may have been under-18s. After the attack, they reportedly returned to retrieve a shoe they had lost whilst fleeing. The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into attempted murder. Detectives are examining CCTV footage to identify the two youths and establish the sequence of events.