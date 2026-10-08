What remains of Amoris laetitia, ten years on

Rome. One of the rifts that emerged during Pope Francis’s pontificate dates back almost to its very beginning, to the two Synods on the Family held in 2014 and 2015. The theme was indeed the family, but the discussions and disputes centred on whether or not to grant communion to remarried divorcees. Those two Synods were a real thriller, with a nail-biting final vote between those in favour and those against (and there were many opposed at the time), remarks leaked from the Senate by a cardinal regarding the alleged inability of African bishops to understand the issues, and heated exchanges on morality and sexuality that led some fathers to remark that, fortunately, there were no recording devices in the hall, otherwise serious trouble would have ensued. It was already clear by the winter of 2014 that the Pope was in favour of moving forward, when he commissioned Cardinal Walter Kasper to prepare an introductory report which, whilst rigorously grounded in theology, ended by foreshadowing the more open stance that would later become the mantra of his pontificate.

Ten years on, Leo XIV has decided to take stock. He has summoned the presidents of the episcopal conferences, the Eastern Churches, around twenty special guests and other delegates, including several families (the Pope specifically requested their presence). Behind closed doors, for a whole week, the participants will discuss the issues and then draw up a final report. Officially, the aim is not to amend, reject or glorify Amoris laetitia, but rather to try to understand how far we have come. “A synodal process, in fact, does not end with the approval of a document. A document is not the end point: it must become part of the life of the Church and allow itself to be tested by experience,” said Father Giacomo Costa, a consultant to the General Secretariat of the Synod. “Ten years on, the question is not what Amoris laetitia says, but what we have learnt by trying to live it out. The aim set out by Pope Leo XIV is to proceed, through mutual listening, to a synodal discernment on the steps to be taken today to proclaim the Gospel alongside families,” he added. This is the crux of the matter, as the Pope also wrote in his letter of convocation: “Our times are marked by rapid changes which, even more so than ten years ago, call for special pastoral attention to be paid to families, to whom the Lord entrusts the task of participating in the Church’s mission to proclaim and bear witness to the Gospel. There are, in fact, places and circumstances in which the Church ‘cannot become the salt of the earth’ except through the lay faithful and, in particular, through families.”