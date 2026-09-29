Leone XIV’s style is the benchmark

It is typically Augustinian to observe the looming barbarism at close quarters, yet with a mystical eye on the City of God and a measured indulgence towards the vices of the earthly city. In Metz, Leone spoke as head of the Church and as a statesman; he paid due homage to the Church’s opposition to the war industry and rearmament plans, yet without failing to denounce pacifism as ‘naive irenism’, far removed from the call for surrender directed at the victim of aggression and from the culture of reversing responsibility in the Ukrainian war, not to mention the famous ‘courage of the white flag’. He lacked the heavenly complexity or theological subtlety of Benedict XVI when the latter—himself a pure-bred Augustinian—reconstructed the cultural and spiritual genesis of Europe in his address at the Collège des Bernardins (September 2008), but, on the other hand, he possessed the character of a man of balance who sought to redeem his Church from populist experimentation, reaffirming – as far as possible, in a world that has turned 180 degrees on the ethical foundations of its own culture of life and love – principles that are no longer shouted from the rooftops but remain non-negotiable. It is often said that style is the man himself, and the Leonine style is moderation, the spirit that reflects upon and allows things to mature—a quality which, after the prolonged stagnation of recent decades, faithful bishops, cardinals and priests evidently felt the need for.