American bishops condemn ‘Make America Great Again’ rhetoric: ‘It is racist’

Rome. “This is racist and sinful rhetoric, which seeks to cause harm and sow division. It is disturbing that it comes from a candidate for public office. He should apologise.” These words were written by Michael Olson, Bishop of Fort Worth, Texas. The message was addressed to Bo French, the Republican candidate for the post of Texas Railroad Commissioner, a position up for election this coming November. French, in the midst of his election campaign, posted an image showing Indian students (Asian Indians) celebrating a victory by the University of Texas American football team. “That’s not right,” French remarked: “I’d heard that this year’s graduation ceremony at the University of Texas was like that. I didn’t believe it. Now it’s clear that the problem is far worse than anyone could have imagined.” Senator John Cornyn, who is stepping down and is not standing for re-election because Trump pitted him against Ken Paxton – the controversial Texas Attorney General, who is more aligned with ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) ideas – in the primaries, came to the bishop’s defence. Cornyn, who did not take the internal coup well, reacted on X: “This is the Republican candidate for a state-level office. Will other elected Republican officials condemn intolerance and racism, or will they turn a blind eye whilst they are being normalised? This is how major political parties destroy themselves. Sad.” French was quick to respond, labeling Cornyn a RINO (i.e., a Republican in name only) and reiterating that Texas’s institutions have been overrun by illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. Instead, America must come first. This episode is merely the latest illustration of the tense relationship between the Trump camp and the Catholic episcopate. The issue of immigration is driving a deep wedge between them, more so than any other issue and despite the President’s springtime broadside against the Pope. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has published the document ‘Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship’, a sort of guide designed to steer the diverse electorate ahead of the November election. The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas G. Wenski, observed that there must be just one watchword: ‘Tell people to vote’. This must be done because “a significant proportion of American citizens do not vote, and we must tell everyone that we must be faithful citizens by exercising our right to vote”. The elephant in the room is, of course, the issue of migration. Archbishop Wenski also said during a press conference that the issue of migrants “is not a struggle the Church only entered into the day before yesterday”.