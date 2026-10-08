Meloni, ‘the Ciociara’: ‘The PD call me “ciociara” to insult me. But it is a land of saints, popes and military leaders’

From "suburban girl" to "queen of Coattonia", Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, lists the insults she has been subjected to in recent years. The most recent of these, however, was the last straw. “Today we’re changing the tone. And the level has changed. Because a gentleman from the Democratic Party, a certain Floriano Della Bella, said during a Pontedera City Council meeting that Meloni is a ‘ciociara’, in the most derogatory sense.” For this, he was reprimanded by the Chair of the Council, another member of the PD, who added: ‘Please use language befitting your role’,” explains the Prime Minister. ‘Ciociara’ refers to the traditional name for a historical and geographical region in southern Lazio, roughly corresponding to the current province of Frosinone. The most recent of these, however, was the last straw. “Today we’re changing the tone. And the level has changed. Because, in the most derogatory sense.” For this, he was reprimanded by the Chair of the Council, another member of the PD, who added: ‘Please use language befitting your role’,” explains the Prime Minister.

“So, for these gentlemen, being a ‘Ciociaro’ is a disgrace, and if you say it to someone, it’s tantamount to insulting them,” adds Meloni. “Not only that: it’s even a term that shouldn’t be uttered in an institutional setting. ‘I’m sorry for them, but I don’t see it that way,’ she retorts. ‘And I’m proud to be called a ciociara. Because Ciociaria is one of the most beautiful, ancient and extraordinary regions of our Italy.’ In defence of Ciociaria, the Prime Minister sets out a long list of everything associated with the area. “A land of popes and military leaders, of saints and artists, of writers and poets. Cicero, Gaius Marius, Boniface VIII, St Thomas Aquinas, Marcello Mastroianni, Vittorio De Sica, Nino Manfredi and so many other men and women who, over the course of time, have shaped our history.” She then turned her attention back to the centre-left: “They talk endlessly about the people, respect and social cohesion. Yet then, in one fell swoop, they insult almost half a million Italians by calling them inferior, ignorant and second-class citizens. But the only ones who are ignorant are they themselves. Long live Ciociaria!”

Solidarity with her has also come from Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region. “To call her a ‘ciociara’, specifying that the term is meant in its most derogatory sense, is to offend, along with her, an entire community,” reads a statement, which also pays tribute to the Ciociaria region. “It has helped shape Italy’s cultural and civic history and continues to enrich our country through the work, skills and commitment of its citizens. It is a heritage of which we are proud and which deserves respect.”

Outside her political circle, a reply tweet also arrived from Carlo Calenda, drawn less by the controversy than by the long list of Roman-era names cited by the Prime Minister. After all, the leader of Azione’s passion for ancient Rome is no secret. “Well then, whilst these town council squabbles do not deserve a response, one thing is to your credit, Prime Minister: having recalled the birthplace of Gaius Marius, victor over the Cimbri and the Teutons, and the third founder of Rome,” he writes on X. “I recommend a devout pilgrimage to Casamari, to pay homage to Rome’s greatest general, alongside Caesar.”