Cannacci: “The House of Representatives or the Senate? I was elected in Brussels. The Mayor of Rome? It’s too difficult a job.”

The Future is a national party, but the seat is in Europe. Vannacci could remain an MEP. He tells Il Foglio: General, will you stand for the Chamber of Deputies or the Senate? “I don’t know… that’s the least of my worries.” Do you plan to stay in Brussels? “I was elected to serve in Europe.” Also, do you plan to become mayor of Rome? “Honestly, no: being mayor is one of the most difficult roles. A mayor acts, achieves, produces, grapples with everyday reality, has to get their hands dirty… From a certain point of view, it appeals to me, but I do not consider myself professionally up to the task of carrying it out with the required competence and knowledge. A party leader is like the captain of a ship; a mayor is the chief engineer.”