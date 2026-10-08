Politics"I’m in Europe"
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Cannacci: “The House of Representatives or the Senate? I was elected in Brussels. The Mayor of Rome? It’s too difficult a job.”
“I was elected to serve in Europe,” says the former general, who also dismisses rumours that he is in the running for the Campidoglio: “The commander has the vision, sets the strategy, approves the plan, motivates, prepares and spurs on the staff. The mayor must keep the machine running.”
8 OCT 26
Translated by AI
The Future is a national party, but the seat is in Europe. Vannacci could remain an MEP. He tells Il Foglio: General, will you stand for the Chamber of Deputies or the Senate? “I don’t know… that’s the least of my worries.” Do you plan to stay in Brussels? “I was elected to serve in Europe.” Also, do you plan to become mayor of Rome? “Honestly, no: being mayor is one of the most difficult roles. A mayor acts, achieves, produces, grapples with everyday reality, has to get their hands dirty… From a certain point of view, it appeals to me, but I do not consider myself professionally up to the task of carrying it out with the required competence and knowledge. A party leader is like the captain of a ship; a mayor is the chief engineer.”
And Vannacci takes the lead: “The commander has the vision, sets the strategy, approves the plan, motivates, prepares and spurs on the staff. The mayor must keep the machine running; he must know its nuts and bolts, otherwise everything grinds to a halt”. Full stop.
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Carmelo Caruso, giornalista a Palermo, Milano, Roma. Ha iniziato a La Repubblica. Oggi lavora al Foglio