What is Silvia Salis up to? Her book is due out on the 13th, she will be appearing on Fazio’s programme on the 11th, and she has said she will “lend a hand” to the Democrats.

Background: ‘What on earth is Silvia Salis up to?’, wondered the analysts of internal rifts within the broad coalition, as they watched the mayor of Genoa take centre stage, pitted against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the media (and politically) a few days ago – despite the intentions of both women. It was not the Democratic Party secretary Elly Schlein, but Mayor Salis, in fact, who was described as the co-protagonist of an imaginary showdown during the opening ceremony of the 66th International Boat Show: the mayor had not taken to the stage alongside the Prime Minister, and her absence had caused quite a stir, especially as the President of the Liguria Region, Marco Bucci, was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. While the Prime Minister had expressed her “surprise and regret” at the mayor’s absence – all the more so when she was told it was an organisational error, to the extent that she rang her – Salis had said she regretted the institutional snub suffered by the city. While thanking the Prime Minister, she specified: “If the aim, as rumoured – and I hope this is not the case – was to divert attention away from me, I do not believe it has been achieved.” Moreover, Salis has prevailed in a minor dispute with shipowners: the Liguria Regional Administrative Court has ruled in her favour regarding the legitimacy of the €3 embarkation tax for passengers on ferries and cruise ships passing through the port. Although the mayor insists she wishes to focus solely on Genoa, the reality suggests the issue extends beyond the port. What is Silvia Salis up to, one wonders once again, whilst all around the ‘primaries or no primaries’ debate rages? Salis has reiterated, for the umpteenth time, that she does not wish to take part (much to the regret of Italia Viva leader and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi). She is not taking part, but she is ‘willing to lend a hand’ to the centre-left; this is the sentiment that is coming through. When? How? And if, by any chance, her book—due out on 13 October—had raised fans’ hopes of her entering the political fray directly, they would be disappointed, despite the combative title E’ già domani, a ‘manifesto-essay’ published by Feltrinelli. It is known that the book is a biographical-political account, hence the revival of the slogan ‘It’s already tomorrow’, used during the election campaign. Those who thought, ‘Salis is bound to enter the fray – a book in politics always means something’ (see Roberto Occhiuto, see Renzi himself), would also be disappointed. Nonetheless, the mayor will appear on Sunday 11 October on Fabio Fazio’s programme “Che tempo che fa” on La Nove, but she will be very selective about television appearances that are not live links from Genoa. One exception: an evening with Lilli Gruber on ‘Otto e mezzo’ on La7, coinciding with another engagement in Rome. As for the book, the plan is to hold just a few launch events (the first, in Genoa on the 14th, at the Feltrinelli bookshop, where she will be interviewed by Corrado Formigli). Subsequent stops are scheduled for Milan, Bologna and Florence, where she will be interviewed by Stefano Cappellini. The capital can wait, unlike Naples. In short: Salis did not attend the Leopolda, unlike last year, and has not been seen at events organised by Progetto Civico Italia – the party led by Roman councillor Alessandro Onorato – as had been the case a few months ago. So what is she doing? “She’s focusing on Genoa,” is the unanimous refrain. But perhaps the key lies entirely in that phrase “she’ll lend a hand to the coalition”, which can be read between the lines of her few public appearances. When? How? The verdict will come after the primaries (though her relations with Elly Schlein are excellent, and on the 9th the mayor will present, alongside Andrea Orlando, Massimo D’Alema’s book).