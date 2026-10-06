Sangiuliano calls Ranucci, A. Meloni and Giuli to give evidence at the trial against Maria Rosaria Boccia

She, Maria Rosaria Boccia, told Il Foglio: “Sigfrido? He’s in my magic circle.” Gennaro Sangiuliano, the former Minister for Culture who was forced to resign due to his inappropriate relationship with Ms Boccia, is now calling Ranucci as a witness in the trial against her for stalking and assault. The former presenter of Report thus finds himself the third wheel, although, it must be said, he is in good company.

“Sigfrido is part of my magic circle,” says Maria Rosaria Boccia, repeating herself. “Sigfrido is in my heart, and like everyone else ‘in the circle’, he too, as far as I’m concerned, borders on perfection.” Really. “You should stop invading his privacy.”

In addition to Ranucci, Sangiuliano’s defence team has also called as witnesses the leader of FdI and the Prime Minister’s sister, Arianna Meloni, the Minister for Culture, Alessandro Giuli, and the CEO of Rai, Giampaolo Rossi. The former minister’s lawyers have already announced that they will request the hearings be held behind closed doors. In short, a scandal that began on social media and in the press seems set, at least this time, to remain out of the reach of reporters’ notebooks and photographers. Meanwhile, the high-profile witnesses have no choice but to wait to be called, and to find out in what capacity.