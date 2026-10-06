Ruffini and Gabrielli sign the articles of association for Più Uno: “Now we’re really getting started”

“A signature, a simple gesture. But behind it lies something enormous: the desire of so many people, in every corner of Italy, to believe once more that politics can be about participation, passion and hope,” the pair wrote on social media. “It is the start of an adventure that we want to experience together with you.” The public launch of Più Uno is scheduled for next Saturday, 10 October, at the Salone delle Colonne in Rome’s EUR district.