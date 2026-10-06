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Ruffini and Gabrielli sign the articles of association for Più Uno: “Now we’re really getting started”
The former chief of police and the former director of the Revenue Agency have endorsed the launch of a new civic political project, which aims to position itself within the centre-left and broaden its scope to include the moderate and reformist wing, whilst remaining open to dialogue with Matteo Renzi. The launch will take place at the EUR on Saturday 10 October
6 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Photo via Instagram
‘Più Uno’ has officially been launched: Ernesto Maria Ruffini’s new political entity, a civic movement – aligned with Matteo Renzi and his Italia Viva – which is entering the centre-left fray and joining the broad-based alliance. A few days ago, the former head of political affairs and Under-Secretary for Security, Franco Gabrielli, announced his entry into the political fray alongside the former director of the Revenue Agency. Today the two signed the founding document of the new party which, in broad terms, can be described as a more ‘centrist’ alternative to Alessandro Onorato’s Progetto Civico Italia.
“A signature, a simple gesture. But behind it lies something enormous: the desire of so many people, in every corner of Italy, to believe once more that politics can be about participation, passion and hope,” the pair wrote on social media. “It is the start of an adventure that we want to experience together with you.” The public launch of Più Uno is scheduled for next Saturday, 10 October, at the Salone delle Colonne in Rome’s EUR district.
The cop & the tax collector. Gabrielli and Ruffini are forming a party together on the left. The gravedigger is missing from the roll call
Only the Left, which never disappoints, could have imagined a party led by the former head of the tax authority and the former chief of police. The project, as is well known, is called ‘Più Uno’ – a name in which taxpayers might detect a faint echo of a surtax. The risk is that citizens will go into hiding