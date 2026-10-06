Minister Crosetto: “Nuclear power is a matter of national security; my ministry is here to support it”

Minister Guido Crosetto, why is the nuclear energy dossier a priority today? Is it true that you have decided to take a personal lead on this? “First of all, let us make it clear that energy security itself falls within the remit of the Ministry of Defence, and that the continuity of the state’s essential functions also depends on the availability of energy. Furthermore, the enabling act, which has just been published in the Official Gazette, expressly provides for the Ministry’s involvement in the adoption of legislative decrees concerning matters within its remit.”

So, in practical terms, what will your ministry’s role be?

“Our contribution will form part of the national initiative coordinated by the Ministry of the Environment, with a focus on security aspects and the protection of strategic infrastructure. I have also chosen to appoint a university professor who is an expert in the field as my energy security adviser.”

A councillor who studies nuclear power?

“That’s true. Because assessments must be based on technical knowledge and must distinguish between the possibilities offered by research and the solutions that are actually available.”

Energy security, therefore, cannot be achieved without nuclear power. Is that correct?

“Yes. But without replacing our work on renewables. The update to our strategy brings together efficiency, sustainability and operational continuity. Reducing consumption and developing self-generation from renewable sources remain fundamental.”

You argue that a clearer approach to the subject is needed. But don’t you think that, in times of war, it is even more difficult for the public to distinguish between civilian and military nuclear power?

“As I said, the primary responsibility is to provide clarity. Energy production and nuclear weapons serve different purposes. And they are governed by distinct international frameworks. Italy is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is based on three pillars.”

Do we need to mention them?

“Disarmament, non-proliferation and the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The Treaty prohibits non-nuclear-weapon states from acquiring or producing nuclear weapons. At the same time, it recognises the right to carry out research, production and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the IAEA’s safeguards system. The legislative process, therefore, concerns energy, research, plant safety and the management of materials. It is certainly not a nuclear weapons programme.”

Could the involvement of the Ministry of Defence confuse the public, or, conversely, reassure them?

“You see, the ministry’s involvement does not alter this nature in any way. To better understand how these issues are perceived, I can tell you that we have commissioned a public opinion poll.”

And what came to light?

“There have been signs of openness towards the use of nuclear energy, an interesting shift in attitudes amongst younger people and, more generally, a significant level of trust in the Armed Forces. These are useful indicators because they show just how important clarity, competence and the credibility of institutions are when discussing such complex issues.”

We are particularly interested in the sensibilities of younger readers, yet we aim to engage the entire audience, do we not?

“Rather than looking for a pro-nuclear slogan, I believe we need to explain clearly what civil nuclear power is. That is how we build a serious and informed debate.”

We would not wish to politicise energy. But nuclear power, as we know, is a long-standing battle for the centre-right. And not exactly the most popular one. Is there not a risk, in the now remote possibility of a referendum, of replicating the ‘justice effect’?

“I wouldn’t draw parallels between issues that concern different matters. On nuclear power, there are specific questions that the institutions must answer: safety, costs, timelines, waste management, and the impact on local areas. The approval of the enabling act sets out a regulatory framework and does not amount to authorisation for individual plants. The framework encompasses information, training and community engagement. You see, these are distinct stages, each of which retains its own importance. Moreover, I do not consider citizens’ concerns an obstacle to be circumvented. They must be part of the debate, alongside scientific and economic assessments.”

Speaking of obstacles, it was noted that the older generation appears less open-minded. Perhaps because they are tied to an outdated notion of the atom?

“And the point to be clarified, in this case, is that nuclear power must be considered within the context of the energy mix. In national planning, in fact, its potential contribution to decarbonisation and security of supply is being examined. Without altering the 2030 targets for renewables in any way. Its assessment also concerns the availability of programmable, low-emission generation. And that of the system as a whole encompasses grids, storage, efficiency and the ability to manage demand. It is the integration of these elements that determines the outcome.”

New generations of energy and new generations of people?