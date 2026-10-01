The two-faced Salvini: Romeo is considering standing as a candidate if there is a secret ballot

At present, voting is conducted by a show of hands (the delegates are all Salvini supporters), but some wonder whether, in the secrecy of the ballot box, the outcome might differ when Salvini is not looking. Romeo asks: are we sure we can request a secret ballot? Are we sure the rules permit it? In Bossi’s day, party congresses were mass rallies and fistfights at the PalaTrussardi with all the party activists. To give Salvinov—the secretary who dreams of the Duma—his due, here are the words he shared yesterday in the Veneto region: “If anyone doesn’t take part, they’re making a mistake, because it will be a time for proposals and debate.” He’s right about one thing: Salvini does engage in debate. With Verdini.