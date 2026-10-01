The Calenda–Onorato clash: the centre the PD would like to see and the centre the PD actually has

For months, the clash between Alessandro Onorato and Carlo Calenda remained a low-intensity skirmish. For about a week now, it has taken on a different form: a small-scale communications offensive through which Onorato is seeking to establish himself as the ‘centre of the broad coalition’, where Schlein and Conte’s coalition can find the moderates it lacks without having to go via Calenda. Within the broad coalition, the Rome city councillor must contend with Renzi, while outside the coalition his other opponent is none other than the leader of Azione – the party that many, even within the PD, would like to see in the broad coalition as its most solid centrist pillar.

The basic narrative emerged in the early summer months: on 12 June, Onorato presented the Civic Project, and shortly afterwards the skirmishes began: “Calenda? Anyone who votes for him is doing Meloni a favour,” said the Rome city councillor responsible for major events. Then, in mid-August, in Corriere della Sera, a personal remark: Calenda was said to be angry with him because Gualtieri’s civic list had denied him a run-off in Rome. On 5 and 6 September came the Sicilian leg: at the Controcorrente General Assembly in Agrigento, La Vardera’s movement joined Progetto Civico and Onorato, from the stage, urged Calenda not to waste his energy, because “there are no three ways”.