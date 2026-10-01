President Rocca: “The government must allocate more resources to healthcare”

“The Budget Bill needs to allocate more funds to healthcare to enable the regions to ensure the national health service continues to function.” Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region representing FdI, appeals to the government in no uncertain terms. His request is in line with that made two days ago by the Conference of Regions, which is calling for an additional 18 billion to be allocated over the next three years as part of the forthcoming Budget Bill. Lazio—based on the allocation percentage already established—would be entitled to 9.63 per cent of these resources: approximately 1.8 billion. The regions’ proposal will be clarified during the next meeting of the Conference’s Health Committee at the start of next week. But Rocca warns: “It is not just a question of resources: the request is in line with the increases that the Meloni government has already wisely guaranteed over the past three years; however, there are technical aspects that need to be clarified.”

Which ones? “Firstly,” replies Rocca, “it is essential that part of the resources be allocated to strengthening human capital. These are funds we need to increase the salaries of nurses, A&E doctors and pathologists. Within three years, we must bring them up to European standards: these are essential professionals who ensure people’s lives are saved. Without emergency doctors and without a pathologist who can analyse a slide and make a diagnosis,” the president emphasises, “things will go badly.”

The regions’ other request is to increase the unearmarked funding allocated to them. “We are asking for this,” explains Rocca, “because every region has its own needs and priorities. Here in Lazio, we would like to use these funds to strengthen local healthcare services, providing better care for the chronically ill and improving mental health services. Furthermore, we would like to make further progress in reducing waiting lists through a recruitment plan that has already enabled us to increase the healthcare workforce by 5,000 staff members, to which a further 5,000 will be added by the end of 2027. This is another reason why the rules must change and be based on the provision of essential levels of care: if I receive one billion for recruitment, I must be able to decide how to spend it according to our priorities.”