Meloni and Eni. FdI praises the company’s ‘sensitivity’ whilst a reorganisation gets underway

There is much more to Eni’s outstretched hand towards the government and the country. The oil company’s decision is interpreted by Meloni and her party as the “result of a strong, authoritative and respected government”. And a respected government is also a feared government. A change is expected at Eni by the first half of October, heralding a new balance of power. Pistelli, who is held in high regard by the Quirinale, is moving on to take up a new role that has been tailor-made for him: the head of critical raw materials. His previous post has not yet been filled. It could be split between Claudio Granata (Director of Stakeholder Relations & Services) and Stefano Meloni (Director of Institutional Affairs for Italy). The international aspect, on the other hand, could be entrusted to a seconded diplomat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as has happened in the past with Pasquale Salzano (now ambassador to Morocco) or Luca Giansanti (who managed relations with the EU). Energy is now (and this remains FdI’s key message) “the objective achieved, unlike the left-wing weak governments”. Yesterday, Meloni tried to persuade the Libyan government (Tamoil) to join the call for a price cap. On 24 October, the Prime Minister has not ruled out attending the EU–Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh (all European leaders will be present). Even successes such as Eni now bear Meloni’s mark.