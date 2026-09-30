PoliticsIn the House of Commons
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The Constitutional Affairs Committee has given the green light to the Anti-Semitism Bill. The PD has ignored Segre’s appeal.
The centre-right has approved the bill, with the M5S, AVS and Vannacci’s Futuro Nazionale opposing it, whilst the Democrats have abstained, despite the call for unity on the measure made by the life senator a few days ago.
30 SEP 26
Last updated: 12:13 PM
Translated by AI
The Chamber of Deputies’ Constitutional Affairs Committee has approved the mandate for the rapporteur on the anti-Semitism bill. The parties were divided on the final vote: the majority voted in favour, whilst the M5S, AVS and FnV voted against; IV voted in favour, and the PD did not take part in the vote.
Just a few days ago, Senator for Life Liliana Segre had called for unity and for common ground to be found. By around mid-October, the bill – which has already been approved by the Senate – is expected to be put to a vote in the Chamber.