PoliticsElection Monday
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Meloni’s ‘sails’. A shift on energy expenditure
The majority resolution will include, alongside the DPFB, a report authorising budgetary deviations in the areas of energy and defence (provided the committees approve it – as the resolution proposing it appears to suggest).
30 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: Ansa
Meloni is setting sail towards a budgetary deviation for expenditure relating to energy and the NEC. On Thursday, she is expected in Genoa at the Boat Show (official confirmation is still pending) and has confidence in Europe. The news is that the majority resolution will include, alongside the DPFB, a report authorising the budgetary deviation concerning energy and defence (provided the committees approve it – as the resolution proposing it appears to suggest). We are heading towards a sea of elections.