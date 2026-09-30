Meloni’s drive. She seeks allies in the EU and is ‘rejoicing’ over the price cap: ‘Everyone should lend a hand’

In the Czech Republic, he is seeking allies and exploring options ahead of the European Council meeting in mid-October: “We will work with Andrej Babiš on energy and nuclear power”. He is still sending out signals on security. Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni is gloating over petrol prices and the price cap – which Q8 also adopted yesterday – which certainly does not solve all the problems but takes the wind out of the opposition’s sails and gives motorists some breathing space.

“The response can only be positive. We’ll have to see how long it lasts, but in the meantime this move will lead to significant savings,” says Professor Paolo De Castro, currently chairman of Nomisma and a former minister under D’Alema and later under Prodi. He highlights “the work of moral suasion towards the major oil companies, which deserves praise. According to our monitoring centre, the impact on prices could be even more significant than what we are currently seeing, with oil prices between 103 and 105 dollars a barrel, as we have seen in recent days. Beyond that, it is clear that the problem will only be resolved with the end of the war in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This is also recognized at Palazzo Chigi, in the knowledge that high energy prices represent an unknown factor and a significant burden, even for the election campaign. So Meloni’s camp immediately went on the offensive – whilst Matteo Salvini continues to target ‘the big banks’ as well – to claim credit for the right’s action. From Minister Adolfo Urso right through to her sister-in-arms from Italia, Arianna Meloni: ‘The result of a strong government, not a weak left-wing administration’. With varying nuances, they are taking credit for Q8’s decision to follow in the footsteps of Eni and Socar. Meloni thanked Kuwait, and yesterday held talks with Mohamed bin Salman Al-Saud, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to reaffirm the commitment regarding Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb and the strength of bilateral relations. These relations are also underpinned by energy interests in the region. Work will continue to ensure that the price cap can also be adopted by smaller operators, but in the meantime, Palazzo Chigi has secured another achievement: Eni, led by Claudio Descalzi, also announced yesterday a 30 per cent discount on gas and electricity bills, prompting a swift response from Enel, which pointed out that “our offer is the lowest on the domestic market” – a 50 per cent reduction – and has been available since April. A downward trend that Meloni hopes will continue: “Eni? I hope other players will lend a hand.” From energy to fuel, not least to avert the risk of strikes.