Beppe Grillo had lunch with Andrea Stroppa.

“Who knows”. This is the only constant to emerge from the various marathon meetings lasting over six hours in which several former MPs from the Five Star Movement took part today alongside Beppe Grillo. But the real surprise at the Hotel Forum – the comedian’s historic headquarters in the capital, overlooking the Roman Forum – was the meeting the founder of the Five Star Movement had with Andrea Stroppa, Elon Musk’s representative in Italy. There had already been preliminary discussions between the two in recent weeks, including posts on the comedian’s blog praising Musk and posts on X by Stroppa recalling how Grillo’s Movement was something different – a pioneering force – compared to the current party led by Giuseppe Conte. Today’s meeting. Will Stroppa be the one to help Grillo build a new party? Could he be the new ‘nerd’ who, alongside the comedian, can create a party based on artificial intelligence – just as Gianroberto Casaleggio and his firm Casaleggio & Associati created the ‘party of the internet’ with the Five Star Movement? Who knows, indeed.