The Melonian: “I design jewellery. You can find it in Via della Scrofa. ‘Naza’? It’s like ‘Report’.”

The devil makes pots but not lids, and if Minister Giuli wears a ‘Vacca’ – meaning the suit – then Chairman Mollicone pulls out a fine pair of cufflinks for him. Indeed, cultural hegemony has moved into the tailor’s shop, and the chairman of the Culture Committee, even better, designs jewellery. Federico Mollicone , known as Mollica, is the Lord of Cufflinks. He has long been engaged in a competition of dandyism within the party, and above all with Alessandro Giuli, the Minister for Culture. In the heart of the Roman night, just a stone’s throw from the Jewish ghetto, he tells us this time about one of his whims. ‘As Ernst Jünger says, the spark of inspiration arises only from contrast!’ And who knows, perhaps he is referring precisely to the contrast with the minister…

President, is it true that you design jewellery? “Absolutely true. There are so many things about me that you still don’t know.” Indeed. Would you believe that some friends from Lecce have even told us that you have Salento roots? And a distinguished lineage at that. “True. I’m doing some research into my ancestors and I might take on a second surname.” Best of luck with that. But for us, Mollica – as they called you in Colle Oppio – will always be your real name. “Speaking of which, can you believe I’ve even designed rose-shaped cufflinks! Inspired by the very portals of Colle Oppio!” Wow. And don’t you design any jewellery for us girls? “Not much. I prefer cufflinks.” Some pieces are sold at Co.Ro, the jewellery shop in Via della Scrofa, the one with the earrings inspired by Roman architecture... “Yes. In Via della Scrofa. Where else?” You could give Giuli a pair of cufflinks as a present, couldn’t you? “I’d be happy to.” That way, at least you’ll make up. “This again?! Enough already!” All right, enough.

And so here is Mollicone – the man with the double surname. Meloni’s man of many talents. The multifaceted genius who, in our Homeric year, ranges from opera to politics, and then from cinema to classical philology. “You’re laughing and joking. But Michele Masneri wrote the finest article about me at La Scala,” he reminds us before delving into his own personal summer Odyssey. In June, in fact, the chair of the Culture Committee was in Vilnius. “Following in the footsteps of Homer, which, as Felice Vinci writes, lie in the Baltic rather than in Greece.” And it was in Lithuania, whilst carrying Caravaggio’s ‘Magdalene in Ecstasy’ to the Palace of the Grand Dukes, that Mollicone came across an amber ring. “I saw it and couldn’t resist,” he says. But resist what? “Right now, I’m making another pair of cufflinks from the amethyst.” How lovely, Chairman. And even if you’re not the finest silversmith – we are, after all, in Poundian territory – rest assured that you’re certainly the finest designer...