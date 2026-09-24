Government challenges Emilia-Romagna’s end-of-life law: “It infringes on state powers”

This afternoon’s Council of Ministers meeting resolved to challenge, before the Constitutional Court, pursuant to Article 127 of the Constitution, the Emilia-Romagna Regional Law of 28 July 2026, No. 10, entitled ‘Organisational arrangements for the implementation of Constitutional Court judgments Nos. 242/2019 and 135/2024 concerning medically assisted suicide’. According to sources at Palazzo Chigi, the Council of Ministers has noted that the regional legislation conflicts with Articles 2, 32 and 117(2)(l) – relating to civil and criminal law – and Article 117(3) of the Constitution – relating to the protection of health. According to Palazzo Chigi, the regional law has infringed upon a number of areas falling within the exclusive competence of the State, by delegating the definition of a series of requirements to regional guidelines, thereby circumventing the restrictions imposed on this point by the Constitutional Court.