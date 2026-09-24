Politicsthe interview
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Fioroni’s ‘class’
The former Minister of Education in the Prodi II government speaks out: “The cap on the number of foreign pupils in a class is a rule of civility”
24 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: ANSA
Here is ‘the class’ of Beppe Fioroni, former Minister of Education in the Prodi II government and former MP for the PD. Fioroni, too, has set a cap on the number of foreign pupils, just as Meloni and Valditara are set to propose today in the Council of Ministers. The former minister says: “Setting a cap on the number of foreign pupils in a class is not a scandal but a rule of civility. Introducing a cap is a wise move to prevent ‘ghetto’ classes.” Isn’t this a rule in favour of Vannacci? “Take down the little flags. The government is doing the right thing. I tried it myself, with a circular. All ministers have tried it, and do you know why? To prevent apartheid, the segregation that is the opposite of educational openness.”
Is this feasible? “And this is where we get to the heart of the matter. The approach is sound, but in a country of a hundred bell towers, putting it into practice is complex. People must be free to choose where to enrol their children. Let us therefore consider this seriously. I hope the government succeeds. It is a wise measure, a requirement that transcends party politics.”