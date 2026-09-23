The ECHR and the Constitution have much to teach us about the (justified) bans on the burqa

In the Italian context, however, the scenario would be much more limited: it would concern schools. While it is true that ‘school is open to all’, as laid down in Article 34 of the Constitution, and that the right to education cannot be subject to discriminatory conditions, it is equally true that parents’ freedom to educate their children, including in accordance with religious precepts, must be reconciled with the need to create an environment conducive to learning, social interaction and equality amongst pupils. The European Court of Human Rights itself, on 16 May 2024, ruled on an even more sensitive case: the ban on wearing any visible symbol of religious affiliation in schools in the Flemish Community of Belgium. In that case too, it ruled out a violation of Article 9, recognising the objective of safeguarding the neutrality of public education. If, therefore, even more far-reaching bans fall within the margin of appreciation granted to States, a restriction on the full covering of the face in schools does not appear to be incompatible with either the ECHR or the Italian Constitution, particularly if it is aimed at protecting the social interactions of pupils in an open environment geared towards gender equality. It is anticipated that Amnesty International will ultimately concur.