Kyiv? “Right to Resistance”. United in the centre? “Not necessarily”, says the leader of Più Uno

Rome. Tough times for the broad coalition, after M5S leader Giuseppe Conte declared his opposition to arming Ukraine, sparking an outcry from reformist Democrats (“Conte speaks like Salvini and Vannacci”) and Più Europa leader Riccardo Magi (“if Conte’s line prevails within the broad coalition, we’re out”). Against this backdrop, how can a common programme be forged? “An alliance,” says Ernesto Maria Ruffini, former director of the Italian Revenue Agency and leader of the civic movement Più Uno – set to become a political party on 10 October – “is not born out of fear of losing nor from the mere sum of political acronyms, but from a shared vision. Foreign policy is not a secondary issue; it concerns our conception of Europe, international law and our own security. Differences do exist, and it would be wrong to hide them. The point is to build a common framework solid enough to accommodate them, to talk over one another less and listen more.” What do you mean? “To listen to the cry of the younger generations who, faced with an increasingly hostile political climate, refuse to accept all this as normal and are making their voices heard in the streets, rather than at the ballot box.” But what is your position on Ukraine? “As Italians, we risk forgetting our right to resistance. The Russian aggression cannot be swept under the carpet. Supporting Ukraine means defending the principle that borders are not changed by force. It does not mean giving up on diplomacy; the goal remains a just and lasting peace, which is why we need a more united Europe, capable of sharing responsibility for defence. Peace and security are not mutually exclusive concepts.” Is a third candidate better, or should there be a primary? “Under the new electoral law, there are only two options: a primary or an agreement. Either choice is legitimate, but first we must rebuild a political community. Primaries, if open and based on clear rules, are not a talent show, but a tool for participation. They divide if they become a personal contest; they unite if they follow a genuine debate on a shared vision. The key is knowing which country you are standing for – and this also applies to an agreement on a unifying candidate.” If Conte were to win, would PD and centrist voters support him? “I cannot speak on behalf of PD voters. Primaries make sense if those taking part accept the rules, the programme and the result, but the framework within which to build the programme comes first. You cannot ask for a blank cheque.” How do you restore balance to such a lopsided centre-left? “By broadening its representation, giving a voice to cultures and energies that would not vote for it today. Più Uno was created for this very reason.” But how? “We need to set out a vision, to say what sort of country we want to build. The centre-left is credible if it offers a direction. We don’t need a list of promises, nor is it enough to promise to undo what the right has done.” More specifically? “I see four issues capable of resonating with a broader section of the population: growth, jobs and wages, because social justice without growth remains a promise; equality of opportunity – that is, education, healthcare, housing and social security; security as a right for all, with a greater state presence, prevention and a focus on neighbourhoods, without pitting security against rights; and Europe – not bureaucracy but a shared political space, from industrial policy to defence. A credible centre-left balances solidarity and responsibility, rights and duties, social protection and the capacity to generate wealth. These are also the cornerstones of our political manifesto, which is currently being drawn up’. Isn’t there a risk of being late, with Meloni’s election campaign already underway? “It’s not a race; we must lay solid foundations. The right is leaving us a more unequal country. The country, however, is a community, a shared history and a shared vision to be built together”. Meanwhile, would the new electoral law require the centre-left forces to join forces? “It makes the path more difficult for parties not currently in Parliament. But if we unite merely to circumvent an electoral hurdle, we’re starting from the end. If there is genuine convergence on Europe, growth, equality and employment, then it is right to build together, but political principles come first.” What is Più Uno’s road map? “On 10 October, it will become a national political force, not simply to add another acronym, but to give a stable form to a movement that began at grassroots level. We will continue to build our grassroots support, present our manifesto and work on the centre-left’s programme. We are ready for the primaries, not to occupy a space but to open it up to those who do not yet feel represented.”