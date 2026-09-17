Zampolli is reported to have negotiated, and possibly met, with Conte’s father-in-law regarding the hotel, stating, “I like it, but the price isn’t right.”

Zampolli clarifies, “if we reach an agreement with Mr Paladino. We’re negotiating”. Remember when Conte met Paolo Zampolli in Rome—Trump’s senior representative—to discuss the sale of the Plaza, his father-in-law’s hotel? Well, there have been developments. A PD insider confides: “Cesare Paladino met Zampolli”. All that remains is to ring Zampolli. Hello, Mr Zampolli, was there a meeting? “And who told you that?” Either the primaries or the suite. While awaiting negotiations for peace with Russia (and with Schlein), Conte is overseeing room service. The Grand Hotel Plaza Zampolli is about to open.Remember when Conte met Paolo Zampolli in Rome—Trump’s senior representative—to discuss the sale of the Plaza, his father-in-law’s hotel? Well, there have been developments. A PD insider confides: “Cesare Paladino met Zampolli”. All that remains is to ring Zampolli. Hello, Mr Zampolli, was there a meeting? “And who told you that?”

Meloni scraps stamp duty, but at the Conte-Paladino household, the big sale is in the pipeline. In April, the former editor of Libero, Mario Sechi—the ‘pirate of Cabras’—reported that Conte, the ‘people’s lawyer’ and son-in-law of Cesare Paladino, the manager of the Hotel Plaza—the hotel decorated by Renzo Mongiardino (for those living in Milan, the restaurant Da Giacomo was also designed by Mongiardino)—was meeting Zampolli. Some PD reformists speculated that the former premier was discussing with Zampolli the future of the Arctic, China and Ukraine. In fact, the meeting concerned business. Paladino wishes to sell the hotel – one of Rome’s gems – and Conte, acting as his father-in-law’s lawyer, is assessing the potential financial returns. As luck would have it, Conte and Zampolli went for lunch at the Sanlorenzo restaurant on Via dei Chiavari, and Sechi, the ‘pirate of Cabras’, had a source who tipped him off about the news (and even snapped a photo of the meeting). Now, the latest development: a new meeting, this time between Zampolli and Mr Paladino. We sent a message to Zampolli. We wait half a day. Silence. We seek five-star confirmation. The PD’s concierge, who does not discourage us, says, “It’s a sure thing. The meeting’s definite, but wait for Zampolli.” But where is Zampolli? Where is the representative headed? This Zampolli is better than Zazà. He has vanished.

An aside on Conte, the leader who is receiving applause at the Festa dell’Unità in Reggio Emilia. He takes to the festival stage alongside Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the PD, but Bonaccini is relegated to the role of microphone operator whilst Conte is elevated to that of an emir. Conte’s extraordinary ability, his versatility? This. He deals with politics – domestic, foreign – and even property deeds. But come on, Zampolli? Let’s ring him back. The PD’s ‘concierge’ who passed the news on to us: “Look, he answers all Italian journalists. If he doesn’t ring you back, it’s clear you’re the sort who goes for an aperitif at the Hotel Locarno.” Conte is too busy attending Il Fatto’s parties, but luck favours concierges. The phone rings and it’s Zampolli – affable, with a charming voice and a tough-looking jawline: “How can I help you?”. Sir, is it true you met Paladino, Conte’s father-in-law? “Who told you that?”. Is it true? “Yes, I mean, no. But you go ahead and write it.” We need confirmation: “Let’s just say I meet a lot of people.” But does the Plaza want to buy it or not? “Let’s just say the interest remains.” What’s standing in the way of the deal? “Do you know how business works?” A question of price? “In my line of work, you negotiate at the right price.” Is the price not right? “Let’s just say we’re talking, but we’re waiting for more acceptable terms.” Is there still interest? “Of course, I’m interested. It’s a hotel I’m interested in. But now I’m afraid I have to leave you. Go ahead and write whatever you like.”