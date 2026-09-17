“Well done, Matteo. Today you’ve learnt the difference between announcing and delivering.” “Meloni-Renzi exchange”

A social media exchange between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi , who – following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting at which the suspension of vehicle tax until 2027 for the majority of the Italian vehicle fleet was announced – had reposted on his own channels an old post by the Prime Minister accusing him of being “a pot-seller” for having promised, amongst other things, precisely the abolition of vehicle tax . “For the 2018 Budget Law,” Renzi writes in the post, “we had found 7 billion (not 2: seven!) to scrap vehicle tax entirely. When I said this, Meloni attacked me with this tweet. And she said – what a disgrace!”

The Prime Minister’s reply came swiftly, with a comment below: “Well done, Matteo. Today you’ve discovered the difference between making announcements and delivering on them.” To which Renzi responded with an invitation to a debate: “Giorgia Meloni is suffering because of my posts over the last few days. Today she attacked me in the comments. This is how I replied! But how wonderful it would be if Giorgia had the courage to face me in a proper debate rather than leaving a little message and then running away. Will she ever do it?”