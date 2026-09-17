PoliticsAppointment
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Sechi appointed new editor-in-chief of Agenzia Dire
Giorgia Meloni’s former spokesperson is set to take the helm of the agency from next Tuesday; in the meantime, the news has been communicated to the editorial team.
17 SEP 26
Last updated: 02:08 PM
Translated by AI
Mario Sechi is to become the new director of Agenzia Dire. The former spokesperson for Giorgia Meloni, who has previously headed up Libero and Agi, will take up his new post next Tuesday. Meanwhile, the appointment has been communicated to the agency’s editorial team.