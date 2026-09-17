Rocca: “Lotito? No solidarity whatsoever. His problem is his attitude. He wanted to be like Berlusconi but he failed.”

Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region, does not mince his words and is breathing fire over Claudio Lotito. It was reported two days ago that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Mauro Masi, Francesco Maiolini and Luigi Bisignani for market manipulation, alleging a campaign of fake news and pressure to force the club to sell Lazio and influence its share price on the stock exchange. The investigation also aims to establish whether there was a single coordinating force behind the actions against the president. “Conspiracies? No, Lotito’s problem is his attitude and his fundamental inability to communicate with the fans .”, president of the Lazio region, does not mince his words and is breathing fire over the already explosive affair involving Lazio Football Club and its president , Forza Italia senator. It was reported two days ago that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Mauro Masi, Francesco Maiolini and Luigi Bisignani for market manipulation, alleging a campaign of fake news and pressure to force the club to sell Lazio and influence its share price on the stock exchange. The investigation also aims to establish whether there was a single coordinating force behind the actions against the president.

Over the last forty-eight hours, no one in the Italian centre-right has commented. Silence has reigned in the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. And it is to Il Foglio that Governor Rocca wishes to entrust a comment on the matter. He speaks as a politician and as a supporter: “I don’t mince my words, but I’m not harbouring any ulterior motives either. As for the investigation, we must wait for the judiciary and the inquiries. Only they are tasked with ascertaining what happened and how much of it is true.” Does he wish to express solidarity with the senator? “Even in that case, I’ll wait for the inquiries: if it all turns out to be a hoax, why should I show him solidarity?”

The key figures in the investigations being carried out by Rome’s public prosecutors are Mauro Masi, chairman of Banca del Fucino, Francesco Maiolini, chief executive of the same bank, and the lobbyist Luigi Bisignani. The prosecution is working on the theory of a complex but effective plot to pressure Lotito into selling Lazio, against the backdrop of the largest and most entrenched protests currently taking place between the team’s fan base and the club’s board of directors. “I don’t think Masi and Maiolini are involved in this affair. I’ve known them for a long time. As for Bisignani, I only met him recently, at the demonstration on 2 July, but I feel the same way about him,” says Rocca. He defends those under investigation.

He recalls the last major event that pitted the fans against Lotito – the demonstration at Ponte Milvio, which the governor also attended: “I’d go back there, no ifs or buts,” he reiterates. “And I’ll tell you this: if there were any truth to this story – which I hope and am sure there isn’t – it would be part of the rift between the supporters and the chairman. Not the other way round. Nobody is capable of manipulating 40–50,000 people.”

For the governor, the dissent “goes back a long way”. It is a story which, he repeats, has to do with the stance a president ought to take. “He has expressed himself poorly and in a vulgar manner on several occasions; he has addressed the fans by calling them ‘arseholes’. He is a sports executive; he is a senator. This is not the way to behave. We’re all exhausted – all of us fans.” The governor added that the incident also has electoral implications.