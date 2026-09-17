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Bullets and threats against Minister Valditara. Meloni: “A cowardly act of intimidation”
In recent days, a threatening letter was delivered to the Ministry of Education and Merit. A complaint was lodged yesterday regarding the matter. The government and political parties have expressed their solidarity with the minister
17 SEP 26
Last updated: 09:25 AM
Translated by AI
An envelope containing a bullet and a letter with threatening messages, addressed to Minister Giuseppe Valditara, was delivered in recent days to the Ministry of Education and Merit in Rome. The minister’s spokesperson has stated that “a report was filed with the police yesterday” – who will now investigate the incident – and that, in his view, “this is the act of a deranged individual, given the rambling nature of the text”.
As soon as the news broke, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated: “I express my full solidarity, and that of the government, with Minister Giuseppe Valditara over the serious threats he has received. A bullet and a threatening letter are cowardly acts of intimidation that have no place in a democracy. We have confidence in the work of the police to shed full light on the incident and in a clear and unanimous condemnation from all political parties.”
Solidarity and support were also expressed by other members of the government. “I express my solidarity with Minister Valditara. If anyone thinks they can halt our government’s work through threats and violence, they are sorely mistaken. I send my best wishes to Giuseppe; I am certain he will not be intimidated,” wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on X. "A Lega minister who, in recent years, has put schools, pupils and those who work there every day back at the centre of attention, going so far as to renew three contracts in the education sector in a single parliamentary term. No threats and no intimidation will stop his work. Keep going, Giuseppe!" wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini in a post on X.