Bullets and threats against Minister Valditara. Meloni: “A cowardly act of intimidation”

An envelope containing a bullet and a letter with threatening messages, addressed to Minister Giuseppe Valditara, was delivered in recent days to the Ministry of Education and Merit in Rome. The minister’s spokesperson has stated that “a report was filed with the police yesterday” – who will now investigate the incident – and that, in his view, “this is the act of a deranged individual, given the rambling nature of the text”.

As soon as the news broke, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated: “I express my full solidarity, and that of the government, with Minister Giuseppe Valditara over the serious threats he has received. A bullet and a threatening letter are cowardly acts of intimidation that have no place in a democracy. We have confidence in the work of the police to shed full light on the incident and in a clear and unanimous condemnation from all political parties.”