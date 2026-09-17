A Colosimo for Vannacci. Chiara with FdI, Nicola in FN

Fratelli d’Italia and cousins for Vannacci. Meloni loses Tommaso Longobardi as head of social media, whilst Vannacci gains a distinguished cousin. Who is in charge of the general’s social media? It is Nicola Colosimo, cousin of Chiara Colosimo, chair of the Anti-Mafia Commission and one of the best-known faces of FdI. The other Colosimo is close to Gianni Alemanno, former deputy secretary of his Movimento Indipendenza. Colosimo (Nicola) was put forward by Alemanno as a mayoral candidate in 2024 and now hangs about in the Chamber of Deputies. They call him ‘il parà’ because of his build, and he is part of the Futuro Nazionale team, a team that is expanding. In Montecitorio, former Carabinieri officers seconded by the general are beginning to make an appearance. They are recruiting from the ranks of the military and former ambassadors. In Orvieto, from 18 to 20 September, at Vannacci’s ‘Foresta Nera’, guests will include Marc Jongen, an AfD MP (the interview is titled ‘An Avalanche on the Rise’), as well as the former ambassador to Iraq, Marco Carnelos. Returning to the Colosimos: they are separated in the Chamber of Deputies. Chiara and Nicola are not on speaking terms. They cannot even manage to formalise their alliance at the registry office.